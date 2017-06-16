RPT-Noble group creditors agree to extend credit facility deadline - source

(Repeats to widen distribution, add story keyword used by media
customers)
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling
commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer
a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial
credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The Singapore-listed company has been in negotiations with
banks to roll over a $2-billion credit facility, secured on its
inventories and working capital. The facility is due to be
rolled over by the end of next week.
The expiry of the credit line has been extended until
October and in exchange creditors have asked Noble to find a
strategic investor, the person said, declining to be named
because the information is not public yet.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Miyoung Kim;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)