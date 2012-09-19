版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四 02:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Prime-2 rating to Noble Corp CP program

Sept 19 Noble Corp : * Moody's assigns prime-2 rating to Noble Corporation cp program * Rpt-moody's assigns prime-2 rating to noble corporation cp program

