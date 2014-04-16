Offshore driller Noble Corp Q1 earnings beat forecasts

HOUSTON, April 16 Noble Corp., a leading
offshore driller, reported first-quarter net income on Wednesday
of $0.99 a share, higher than consensus forecasts, as new rigs
helped lift revenues.
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of 70 cents a
share or 82 cents a share excluding special items.
Noble, whose fleet of 77 drilling units provides services
oil and gas companies globally, said drilling revenues rose to
$1.2 billion in the latest quarter from $928,737 a year earlier
as several new rigs became operational and fleet operating days
improved.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)