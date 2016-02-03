Rig contractor Noble Corp reports smaller quarterly loss

Feb 3 Noble Corp Plc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by a payment related to the termination of a rig contract.

The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $152 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $609.6 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 6.6 percent to $857.7 million. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)