UPDATE 1-Noble Corp profit plunges as low oil prices hit rig demand

UPDATE 4-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
(Adds details, shares)
April 27 Noble Corp Plc's quarterly profit plunged 41 percent, coming slightly below analysts' expectations, hurt by lower demand for rigs as oil prices hover around decade lows.
The prolonged slump in oil prices has led to a steep decline in drilling activity, mainly in the offshore market, as oil and gas producers cut costs.
Noble's average rig utilization fell to 79 percent in the first quarter ended March 31 from 86 percent, a year earlier.
Average day rate, the amount an oil and gas company pays per day for a rig, fell 15.5 percent to $287,169.
The net profit attributable to Noble fell to $105.5 million, or 42 cents per share, while operating revenue declined nearly 24 percent to about $612 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 31 cents per share, missing the average analyst estimate of 33 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noble's shares were up slightly at $12 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 27 percent in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 Oil & Gas Drilling index had declined 28 percent.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Brazil's government and homebuilders are nearing an agreement on new industry rules giving companies the right to keep a defined share of the value of the home in the event of a canceled purchase, according three people briefed on the matter.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain should retain tariff-free access to the European Union's single market, Germany's BMW said on Tuesday, while a UK car industry body called for participation in the EU's customs union to hold onto trade after Brexit.