Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln

Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Under the deal's terms, Clayton Williams shareholders would receive 2.7874 shares of Noble Energy common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
