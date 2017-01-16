Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln

BRIEF-Red Hat Inc to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Under the deal's terms, Clayton Williams shareholders would receive 2.7874 shares of Noble Energy common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)
FRANKFURT, May 25 German prosecutors who searched Daimler's offices this week as part of a probe into diesel pollution are also investigating employees at automotive supplier Bosch, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing the prosecutor's office.
VIENNA, May 25 Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said on Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.