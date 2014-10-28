版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 28日 星期二 20:15 BJT

CORRECTED-Noble Energy quarterly net income more than doubles

(Corrects third graf to show gain, not charge)

Oct 28 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income more than doubled on an increase in natural gas sales and prices.

The company reported net income of $419 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $205 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

However, excluding a $397 million gain for oil and natural gas hedging, which analysts typically do not factor into estimates, Noble Energy earned $110 million.

Total sales volumes rose 3 percent to 302,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Noble Energy expects fourth-quarter sales volumes of about 307,000 to 327,000 boe/d. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐