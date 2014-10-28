CORRECTED-Noble Energy quarterly net income more than doubles

(Corrects third graf to show gain, not charge)
Oct 28 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy
Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter net income more
than doubled on an increase in natural gas sales and prices.
The company reported net income of $419 million, or $1.12
per share, compared with $205 million, or 56 cents per share, in
the year-ago quarter.
However, excluding a $397 million gain for oil and natural
gas hedging, which analysts typically do not factor into
estimates, Noble Energy earned $110 million.
Total sales volumes rose 3 percent to 302,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d).
Noble Energy expects fourth-quarter sales volumes of about
307,000 to 327,000 boe/d.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)