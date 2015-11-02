Noble Energy posts loss amid crude price slump

Nov 2 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a quarterly net loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, as a steep decline in oil prices sapped profitability.

The company reported a net loss of $283 million, or 67 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $419 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 37 percent to $801 million. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)