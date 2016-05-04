Noble Energy posts bigger loss, to spend less than budgeted in 2016

May 4 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a bigger first-quarter loss and said it expects to spend less than the $1.5 billion it has budgeted for the year.

Noble's net loss widened to $287 million, or 67 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $22 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said sales volumes rose 8 percent to 416,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, after accounting for the acquisition of Rosetta Resources Inc. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)