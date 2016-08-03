Noble Energy reports bigger loss, raises 2016 sales vol forecast

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss due to weak oil prices, but raised its full-year forecast for sales volume.
Noble's net loss widened to $315 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $109 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company raised its 2016 sales volume by more than 7 percent to an average of 415,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a divesture adjusted basis. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.