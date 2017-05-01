Noble Energy posts quarterly profit

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Noble Energy Inc on Monday reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as oil prices ticked up after a more than two-year slump and the company cut costs.
The net income attributable to Noble was $36 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31. The company posted a loss of $287 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
The U.S. oil and gas producer's total volumes fell 8.2 percent to 382,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668