Noble Group seeks $2.5 bln in borrowing base facility - Bloomberg

March 8 Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd is seeking $2.5 billion in a borrowing base facility guaranteed by oil, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the deal.

The borrowing base facility can potentially be increased to $3.25 billion if commodity prices rise over the next year, according to the report. (bloom.bg/21WGRkT)

At the same time, Noble is still seeking to refinance a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the talks.

