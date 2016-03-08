Noble Group seeks $2.5 bln in borrowing base facility - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bank Mutual Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Bank mutual corporation reports 10.5% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2016
March 8 Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group Ltd is seeking $2.5 billion in a borrowing base facility guaranteed by oil, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the deal.
The borrowing base facility can potentially be increased to $3.25 billion if commodity prices rise over the next year, according to the report. (bloom.bg/21WGRkT)
At the same time, Noble is still seeking to refinance a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the talks.
Noble was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Vector announces commencement of notes offering of $850 million of senior secured notes due 2025
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).