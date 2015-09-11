Malaysia's RAM Ratings cuts Noble Group rating outlook to negative

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 Malaysian credit rating
agency RAM Ratings on Friday revised its outlook for Noble
Group's long-term rating to negative from stable as
the embattled commodity trader's profits could stay subdued over
the next one to two years.
RAM reaffirms the AA2 rating of the Singapore-listed
company's 3 billion ringgit ($695.4 million) multi-currency
sukuk murabahah, or Islamic bond, programme.
Noble, one of Asia's biggest commodity traders, hit the
spotlight in February when blogger Iceberg Research alleged the
company was inflating its assets by billions of dollars by not
fairly representing the value of its commodity contracts.
Noble has denied these allegations, but its shares have
remained under pressure, falling about 55 percent so far this
year.
"The negative outlook reflects the pressure on Noble's
credit profile," RAM said in a statement on its official
website. (bit.ly/1KeqBBy)
"Noble Group's profits could stay subdued over the next one
to two years amid the poor fundamentals of its key traded
products, while increased working capital may continue to strain
credit metrics," the rating agency said.
The prices of both iron ore and coal have reached
unprecedented lows in 2014 and according to RAM, the prices are
envisaged to stay depressed in the near term, exerting pressure
on Noble's trading margins and earnings.
In June, Standard & Poor's had cut its outlook on Noble
Group to negative from stable, saying it expects higher earnings
volatility and peer Moody's Investors Service changed the
ratings outlook to negative in August.
($1 = 4.3140 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anand Basu)