版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 17:33 BJT

Fund manager Invesco trims stake in Noble Group

SINGAPORE, March 3 Invesco Ltd and its subsidiaries have trimmed their voting power in Noble Group Ltd to under 5 percent, and ceased being a substantial shareholder in the commodity trader, Noble Group said on Tuesday.

Invesco and its subsidiaries disposed more than 7.6 million shares on Feb. 27 in the market, reducing their percentage of total voting shares to 4.92 percent from 5.03 percent previously, the company said.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Edited by Kavita Chandran)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐