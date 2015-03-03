Fund manager Invesco trims stake in Noble Group

BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MEDC and Hangzhou Municipal Government for global trade
* Alibaba signs Mou with Malaysia's MEDC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SINGAPORE, March 3 Invesco Ltd and its subsidiaries have trimmed their voting power in Noble Group Ltd to under 5 percent, and ceased being a substantial shareholder in the commodity trader, Noble Group said on Tuesday.
Invesco and its subsidiaries disposed more than 7.6 million shares on Feb. 27 in the market, reducing their percentage of total voting shares to 4.92 percent from 5.03 percent previously, the company said.
SYDNEY, May 12 Copper prices remained flat in Asia on Friday as equities headed for a strong end to the week and the short-covering that pulled the contract higher overnight failed to re-emerge.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.