CORRECTED-S'pore's Noble, InterOil sign heads of agreement for LNG

SINGAPORE Aug 3 Singapore commodities firm Noble Group will buy 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per annum from Papua New Guinea under a heads of agreement with InterOil Corp and Pacific LNG, the Singapore-listed firm said on Wednesday.

Noble said the heads of agreement, which is a non-binding document, sets out the basis on which the three parties intend to conclude terms for the purchase and sale of LNG for a period of 10 years starting in 2014. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim and Matt Driskill)