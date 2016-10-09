Noble Group sells North America energy unit to Calpine Corp

Oct 10 Struggling Noble Group said on
Monday it will sell its North America energy unit Noble Americas
Energy Solutions to Calpine Corp.
The consideration for the divestiture consists of $800
million plus the repayment to Noble of Noble Americas Energy
Solutions (NAES) working capital at closing.
The Singapore-listed company said its North America energy
unit will continue to accrue to Noble up until closing of the
transaction.
"The sale of NAES substantially completes the $2 billion
capital raising initiative that we announced in June", said
Noble's Co-CEOs, Jeff Frase and Will Randall.
It is expected that the transaction will close in December
2016.
