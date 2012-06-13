Israel gets natgas supplement from offshore well

JERUSALEM, June 13 A U.S.-Israeli consortium
began supplying Israel with natural gas from its offshore
Pinnacles well on Wednesday to help stave off a national energy
shortage expected this summer.
Israel lost about 40 percent of its natural gas supplies in
early 2011 when saboteurs in the Sinai peninsula began attacking
the pipeline that carried gas to Israel from Egypt as part of a
20-year deal. In April, Egypt officially terminated the deal,
sending Israel scrambling to find alternative power
sources.
As a result, the Israeli government instructed all
exploration groups in its economic waters, where large reserves
of natural gas were recently discovered, to speed up operations.
Texas-based Noble Energy, which leads the Pinnacles
group, said they were starting to supply Israel with 150 million
cubic feet of gas per day almost a month ahead of schedule.
"Though limited in resource size, this well will provide
much-needed gas production rate just in time for the hot summer
months," the company said in a statement.
The new supplies will replace more expensive and dirtier
fuels Israel has had to turn to, like diesel and fuel oil, and
save the economy about $170 million this summer, Noble said.
The $105 million Pinnacles project is located about three
kilometers from Noble's Mari-B platform, which is 25 km from the
coast and has been supplying Israel with most of its gas.
Noble leads exploration groups that discovered Israel's huge
Tamar and Leviathan fields in the eastern Mediterranean.