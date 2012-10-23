Noble oil desk says goodbye to Refvik, the 'King of NY Harbor'

* Former Morgan Stanley oil head steps aside

* Norwegian trader dubbed 'King of New York Harbor' by rivals

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK Oct 23 Commodity trading house Noble's global head of oil trading Olav Refvik, dubbed the "King of New York Harbor" for his skill in playing the U.S. fuel market, has stepped aside from his role, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Refvik, who joined Noble Americas two years ago after nearly two decades at Morgan Stanley, will retain an advisory role at the Connecticut-based commodities trading arm of the Hong Kong group, according to industry website SparkSpread, which first reported the news on Tuesday.

Refvik could not be reached for comment. Noble Americas directed inquiries to the Hong Kong-based head of investor relations, who did not immediately respond to emails.

Previously head of Statoil's oil products, Refvik, a Norwegian, joined Morgan Stanley in 1990, a time when the bank and rival Goldman Sachs became known as the "Wall Street Refiners" for their combination of both financial and physical trading.

Refvik helped pioneer the bank's use of financial leverage combined with the firm's physical commodity assets, including oil storage tanks around the U.S. Northeast.

Rival oil traders dubbed him the "King of New York Harbor," the key delivery hub for the gasoline and heating oil futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Refvik left the bank in 2008, suing for wrongful termination and seeking more than $30 million in bonuses and vested stock. He lost the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration on the case in 2010. The full details of the arbitration have never been made public.

Noble Americas is based in Stamford, Connecticut, while the parent group is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed in Singapore. The merchant commodity trader has grown rapidly over the last six years, expanding to more than 14,000 employees from 1,500, according to the company website.