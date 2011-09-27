Rig changes needed for Tamar, Leviathan-Noble

Sept 27 Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) said it would need to shuffle the rigs drilling its massive Leviathan and Tamar natural gas finds in the Eastern Mediterranean offshore Israel, but the changes would not affect Tamar's development.

The rig drilling the Leviathan #3 well needs repairs, so a rig drilling at Tamar will be moved to Leviathan to finish the job, the Houston company said.

The rig is then expected to drill up to two exploration prospects before returning to Tamar to finish development drilling and perform completion work, Noble said.

Drilling at its Noa prospect, also offshore Israel, is ahead of schedule and significantly under budget, the company said.

Shares of Noble rose to $75.03 in post-market trading from a New York Stock Exchange close of $74.73. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston)