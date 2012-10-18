版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Noble says ultra-deepwater rates probably haven't yet peaked

Oct 18 Noble Corp : * Exec says ultra-deepwater rig rates have probably not yet peaked in this

cycle

