UPDATE 1-Noble Corp orders two more jackup rigs

Aug 1 Noble Corp , which owns the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, has ordered two high-specification shallow-water rigs for $490 million as demand for harsh-environment rigs increases in the North Sea, Middle East and Asia.

The rigs, which will be capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 feet and drilling depths of 30,000 feet, should be handed over in the third and fourth quarters of 2014, Noble said in a statement.

This order will lift the total number of new jackup rigs Noble would have under construction with Sembcorp Marine unit Jurong Shipyard to 6 rigs.

"We continue to see a growing interest from clients for the advanced features of the JU3000N jackup design. Opportunities for these units are evident in several offshore regions, including the North Sea, Middle East and Asia," Chief Executive David Williams said.

Along with six new jackups, Noble has seven ultra-deepwater drillships under construction. The company said it continues to evaluate an option with Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of one more ultra-deepwater drillship.

