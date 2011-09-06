UPDATE 1-Noble Corp says CFO resigns, heading back to E&P

Sept 6 Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the third-largest offshore drilling fleet, said its chief financial officer, Tom Mitchell, had resigned to pursue an opportunity in the exploration and production (E&P) industry.

Mitchell joined Noble, now based in Switzerland, in 2006 from Apache Corp (APA.N), currently the largest U.S. independent E&P company by market capitalization.

"Tom has been an important part of Noble's growth and success over the past five years, and we appreciate his contributions," Chief Executive David Williams said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Braden Reddall)