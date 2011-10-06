Noble Corp revives deepwater rig to work off India

Oct 6 Noble Corp (NE.N), owner of the world's third-largest offshore rig fleet, said on Thursday it was sending a drillship to India for an anticipated three years of work with Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS).

The company said it had a letter of intent for the Noble Duchess from a group including ONGC at a daily rate of $180,000. The rig, which had been "stacked" or set aside awaiting work in Nigeria, is due to arrive in India in March.

On the downside for its drillships, Noble said its new Bully II would depart Singapore two months later than expected and start work off Brazil in March instead of February on a 10-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L).

In its latest fleet summary, Switzerland-based Noble also said it had secured a three-month contract from Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) for a previously stacked shallow-water jackup rig off Bahrain, starting November.

Also in the Middle East, three jackups received contract extensions off Qatar, including one for two years with RasGas.

Off West Africa, Noble has a letter of commitment from Eni-Agip (ENI.MI) for its Tommy Craighead jackup for more than six months starting in December at $100,000 per day.

And in Mexico, Pemex [PEMX.UL] has committed to pay $68,000 per day, up from $58,000 before, for the Carl Norberg jackup from the end of this year until August 2014. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary Hill)