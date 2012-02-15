AGR set to get Noble rig off Israel at higher rate

Feb 15 Noble Corp, owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Wednesday its deepwater rig Homer Ferrington was lined up to drill two wells off Israel for Norway's AGR Oil and Gas.

Noble has a letter of intent from AGR for the rig at $415,000 per day, starting in August and running for about 150 days, which is up from the $325,000 it will earn in the prior three months, according to Noble's latest fleet status report.

AGR is one of a number of foreign companies drilling for natural gas off Israel.

Noble, which like rivals is grappling with rising downtime for its rigs, said two jackups would together be out of work for a total of 120 days in the months ahead, while its Paul Wolff deepwater rig off Brazil would be out for 130 days early next year for repairs and inspection.