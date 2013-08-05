Noble Corp settles over $502 mln Mexico tax exposure

Aug 5 Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp
said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Mexico's
tax authorities that resolves a potential tax exposure of $502
million.
In a quarterly filing, Noble disclosed that the settlement
included assessments for 2002 through 2005 of about $348
million, as well as a settlement for 2006.
"The settlement of these assessments did not have a material
impact on our consolidated financial statements," Noble said in
the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
after reporting higher-than-expected second-quarter profit last
month.
The Switzerland-based company has 11 shallow-water jackup
rigs in the waters off Mexico.
Noble also said in the filing that audit claims of about
$115 million attributable to income, customs and other business
taxes had been assessed against the company in other
jurisdictions. That is down from $126 million last quarter.