Two more Noble rigs head back to work off Mexico

* Pemex now has all 13 Noble rigs in Mexico under contract

* Noble discloses dispute over contract start date on one

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Two more shallow-water rigs owned by Noble Corp (NE.N), the world's third-largest offshore contractor, are going back to work off Mexico, meaning its entire fleet designated for that country is under contract.

The Sam Noble, which went to the shipyard early this year, landed a five-month contract with Pemex [PEMX.UL] at $81,000 per day, while the more capable Eddie Paul got a six-month deal at $100,000 per day, Noble said on Wednesday.

One-fifth of Noble's 65 rigs work in Mexico for Pemex.

The state oil company and Noble are in dispute over one rig. Noble said Pemex changed the start date for its $83,000-per-day contract on the Lewis Dugger from late April to late June.

"We do not agree with our customer's position and are in discussions, but pending resolution we do not plan to recognize the revenue for this period," Noble said in its latest fleet status update.

Shares of Noble were down 2.3 percent to $38.80 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while industry leader Transocean Ltd (RIG.N) RIGN.VX was down 1.1 percent to $63.55. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; editing by John Wallace)