Noble Corp profit rises as operations improve in Q1

April 17 Noble Corp, owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of its struggles with maintenance behind it.

First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.