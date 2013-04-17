版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 05:11 BJT

Noble Corp profit rises as operations improve in Q1

April 17 Noble Corp, owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of its struggles with maintenance behind it.

First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐