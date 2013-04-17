UPDATE 1-Noble Corp profit rises as operations improve in Q1

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Noble Corp, owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the company put some of its struggles with maintenance behind it.
Fleet utilization improved to 86 percent from 83 percent the previous quarter, Noble said.
"While our performance improved in the quarter, achieving further reductions in downtime and improving operational performance remain key objectives for the company," Chief Executive David Williams said in a statement.
First-quarter net profit rose to $150 million, or 59 cents per share, from $120 million, or 47 cents per share, a year before. Revenue grew 22 percent to $971 million. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Noble shares rose 1 percent to $35.31 in after-hours trading following the results, after falling 3.5 percent in the regular session on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.