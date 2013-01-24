BRIEF-Noble CFO sees Q1 drilling costs of $485-$495 mln

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Noble Corp : * CFO says expects Q1 contract drilling services costs of $485-$495 million,
rising $20 million per quarter for rest of year * CFO says expects effective tax rate for 2013 of 20-21 percent * CFO says expects 2013 capital expenditure of $2.8 billion, up from $1.7
billion in 2012 * CEO says believes indemnities in rig contracts still have teeth, despite
Transocean settlement with US government * CEO says to discuss dividend with board next week, aims to do something
"meaningful" if anything at all * CEO says does not necessarily have the assets now for an mlp, but is looking
at it
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict