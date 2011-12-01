Shell deepwater rig in Brazil to move to Australia

Dec 1 Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to move an ultra-deepwater rig from Brazil to Australia just a year after it arrived, rig owner Noble Corp said on Thursday.

The Clyde Boudreaux, now working on a $290,000-per-day contract with Shell off Brazil until next June, will earn $417,000 per day under the new deal, with a potential additional 17 percent performance bonus, Noble said.

The rig will spend some time preparing to move in mid-2012 before arriving in Australia in early October, and the contract will then run until the end of 2014.

The Boudreaux had been moved out of the Gulf of Mexico as a lack of well permits earlier this year forced rig operators to deploy some of the regional fleet elsewhere.

Noble was the last major Gulf of Mexico rig contractor to move one out because of the permit shortage, which followed a U.S. regulatory overhaul in response to the BP Plc oil spill disaster in 2010.