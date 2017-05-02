版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 19:11 BJT

Noble Energy to sell certain assets for $1.23 bln

May 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said it would sell all its exploration and production assets in the Marcellus shale field in North West Virginia and South Pennsylvania for $1.23 billion.

Noble did not name the buyer. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
