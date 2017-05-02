Noble Energy to sell certain assets for $1.23 bln

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc said it would sell all its exploration and production assets in the Marcellus shale field in North West Virginia and South Pennsylvania for $1.23 billion.
Noble did not name the buyer. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.