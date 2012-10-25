Noble Energy third-quarter profit lower

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Noble Energy Inc on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell, as natural gas prices weighed and output was hit by disruptions from Hurricane Isaac.
Profit in the quarter was $221 million, or $1.23 per share, compared with $441 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas sales were 242,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 11 percent from a year earlier.
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards