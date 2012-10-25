版本:
Noble Energy third-quarter profit lower

Oct 25 Noble Energy Inc on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell, as natural gas prices weighed and output was hit by disruptions from Hurricane Isaac.

Profit in the quarter was $221 million, or $1.23 per share, compared with $441 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas sales were 242,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

