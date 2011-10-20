UPDATE 3-Noble Energy profit beats Wall Street expectations

* Production down slightly, but above some views
* Q3 profit boosted by hedging gain
* Q3 EPS $1.24 vs Wall Street estimate $1
* Shares rise, outperform group
(Adds share price, comment from call, byline)
By Anna Driver
Oct 20 Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N), a U.S. oil and
gas producer, reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall
Street expectations, helped by higher-than-expected production
and prices.
Noble, which has operations including in the eastern
Mediterranean Sea and the Marcellus Shale in the United States,
also raised its full-year production forecast on Thursday,
citing strong results in all areas.
Noble shares climbed nearly 3 percent in late morning New
York Stock Exchange trading.
While worries about the health of the economy have knocked
crude oil prices off the year's high of more than $100 per
barrel, third-quarter prices were still 18 percent higher than
a year ago.
"Noble delivered another strong quarter, with Israel
volumes and pricing again bolstering results," Bernstein
Research analyst Bob Brackett wrote in a note to clients. "We
are encouraged by the again-increased production guidance and
believe fourth-quarter into 2012 will see continued good news
for this company."
A number of projects, including Galapagos in the deepwater
Gulf of Mexico, will begin production in the current quarter or
the first quarter of next year, company executives told
analysts on a conference call. [ID:nWEN9664]
Third-quarter earnings rose to $441 million, or $2.39 per
share, from $232 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding hedging gains and other items, Noble earned $1.24
per share, well above the $1 that Wall Street analysts
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas output was 224,000 barrels of oil equivalent
(boe) per day, down from 230,000 a year earlier, but above some
estimates and the company's forecast.
Noble said natural gas sales in its key market of Israel
set a quarterly record because of strong seasonal power
generation demand and lower imports.
The company expects its 2011 production to range from
220,000 to 222,000 boe per day, up from a prior forecast of
215,000 to 218,000.
Capital spending is still expected to come in around $3
billion for the year, Chuck Davidson, Noble's Chief Executive
Officer said on the conference call.
Noble shares were up $2.21 at $86.35 on the NYSE. The stock
outperformed a flat ARCA index of natural gas companies
.XNG.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston. Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn)