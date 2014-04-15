版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 20:40 BJT

CORRECTED-Noble Energy CEO Davidson to retire, COO lined up to take over

(Corrects first paragraph to say that Chief Executive Charles Davidson plans to retire on May 1, 2015, not May 1)

April 15 Noble Energy Inc said Chief Executive Charles Davidson plans to retire on May 1, 2015 and that it intended to appoint Chief Operating Officer David Stover as his successor in October.

Davidson will serve as the oil and gas producer's chairman until the company's annual meeting in 2015.

Noble said it would propose the election of Stover as a director at a meeting next Tuesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐