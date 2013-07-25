版本:
Noble Energy quarterly profit rises, output at record high

July 25 U.S. oil and gas company Noble Energy Inc on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings, helped by record production.

Profit in the second quarter was $377 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $292 million, or 79 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas sales volumes from continuing operations rose 24 percent to 260,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day.
