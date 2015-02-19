Hedges help Noble Energy beat Q4 profit view as revenue dips

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
HOUSTON Feb 19 Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc. posted fourth quarter net income of $402 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, on Thursday as a big gain on hedges helped it beat forecasts even as revenue dipped on the decline in crude prices.
Revenue slipped to $1.07 billion in the latest quarter from $1.33 billion a year ago while sales volumes rose to 315,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 293,000 boed.
It said it had non-cash gains from commodity derivatives of about $778 million in the quarter.
Excluding the hedges and other items, fourth quarter adjusted net income was $156 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. That was higher than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of $0.34 per diluted share.
The Houston-based company, which has onshore operations in the United States and offshore stakes around the world, says its mix of assets and split between oil and gas production allow it to withstand adverse price environments, like the 50 percent slide in crude since June.
Liquids comprised 44 percent of output in the latest quarter, while gas was 56 percent. (Reporting By Terry Wade and Swetha Gopinath)
