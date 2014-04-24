Noble Energy Q1 profit drops 23 percent

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy Inc posted a 23.4 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due in part to hedging losses and a jump in income taxes.
The company posted net income of $200 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $261 million, or 72 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Quarterly production rose to 286,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 246,000 boed in the same period last year.
For the second quarter, Noble Energy said it expects to produce 290,000 to 296,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget