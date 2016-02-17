Noble Energy posts quarterly loss, hurt by $2.2 bln in charges

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
Feb 17 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by $2.2 billion in charges, including on asset write downs.
Noble's net loss was $2.03 billion, or $4.73 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $402 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.
The company, which bought Rosetta Resources in a $2 billion deal last year, said sales volumes rose 8 percent to 422,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, pro-forma for the deal. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results