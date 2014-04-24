版本:
BRIEF-Noble Energy CEO seeing Eurpoean interest in its Mediterranean gas

HOUSTON, April 24 Noble Energy Inc : * CEO says there has been eurpoean interest in its mediterranean gas * CEO says there is also good regional interest for its mediterranean gas
