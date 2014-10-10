REFILE-MOVES-Noble's global cocoa chief departs as industry shake-up continues

(Corrects spelling of shake-up in headline)

By Luc Cohen and Marcy Nicholson

NEW YORK Oct 10 Noble Group Ltd's global cocoa trading chief has left the Hong Kong-based commodity merchant, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, the latest sign of a shake-up after China's COFCO bought a stake in the company in April.

Paul Davis, a veteran cocoa trader who joined Noble in January 2013 as Global Head of Cocoa based in Geneva, no longer works at the company, the sources said.

It is not clear if he will be replaced.

A Noble spokeswoman declined to comment.

Before joining Noble, Davis worked as a portfolio manager at Holland Capital LLP and Tropix Capital LLP in London, according to his Linkedin page. Until 2006, he had been managing director of ED&F Man's cocoa division in London for nearly 20 years.

His resignation comes six months after Chinese state-grains trader COFCO paid $1.5 billion for a 51-percent stake in Noble's loss-making agricultural division, gaining a foothold in the burgeoning overseas agricultural markets.

In the niche cocoa market, intense dealmaking is also transforming the trading landscape, with established players facing increasing competition from new entrants, higher costs and tighter margins.

Bigger cocoa rivals like Olam International Ltd and Cargill are also expanding downstream, building cocoa-processing plants to capture burgeoning demand for chocolate in emerging economies like China.

Archer Daniels Midland Co last month sold its chocolate division to Cargill.

For Noble, founded almost 30 years ago by Richard Elman, a former metal scrap laborer, cocoa was the first foray into agricultural commodities trading.

It now has exporting activities in West Africa, the source of more than half of the world's coffee, and works directly with more than 24,000 farmers in the region, it says.

In the second quarter, Noble's agriculture division, the smallest of its three commodities divisions handling grains, oilseeds and sugar to palm oil and coffee, reported a $300,000 loss, down from a loss of $54 million a year earlier.

Davis' departure is not the first high-level move in Noble's soft commodities unit following the COFCO deal.

Ernesto Leon-Gambetta, who was Deputy CEO Agri Softs, was named senior advisor for soft commodities in August, according to his Linkedin profile. He has worked for the company for just over a decade.

Leon-Gambetta declined to comment. (Editing by Alden Bentley)