New Issue- Noble Holdings Int'l sells $1.2 bln debt in 3 parts

Feb 7 Noble Holdings International
 on Tuesday sold $1.2 billion of senior unsecured
notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclay's Capital, HSBC, SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: NOBLE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 2.50 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.941   FIRST PAY   09/12/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 2.512 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/10/2012   	
S&P BBB+        SPREAD 170 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.756   FIRST PAY   09/12/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.979 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/10/2012   	
S&P BBB+        SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A    	
	
TRANCHE 3 	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.646   FIRST PAY   09/12/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.273 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/10/2012   	
S&P BBB+        SPREAD 215 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

