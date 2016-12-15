版本:
Nokia to buy IP network analytics firm Deepfield

HELSINKI Dec 15 Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia said it was planning to acquire Deepfield, a small IP network analytics company based in the United States.

The price of the deal was not disclosed. Deepfield was founded in 2011 and it has about 65 employees.

The deal is expected to close early 2017, Nokia said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

