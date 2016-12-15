Nokia to buy IP network analytics firm Deepfield

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Dec 15 Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia said it was planning to acquire Deepfield, a small IP network analytics company based in the United States.
The price of the deal was not disclosed. Deepfield was founded in 2011 and it has about 65 employees.
The deal is expected to close early 2017, Nokia said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.