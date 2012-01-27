Nokia sells media advertising business

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
HELSINKI Jan 27 Finnish group Nokia has sold its media advertising business to a U.S. startup Matchbin as it focuses on core businesses, a company spokesman said on Friday without disclosing detail of the deal.
Matchbin renamed itself as Radiate Media after acquiring the Nokia business, which employed 180 staff at a time of the deal.
Nokia, the world's largest cellphone maker by volume, entered the mobile advertising business through its 2007 acquisition of U.S. company Enpocket.
It has focused on phone business and location based services under new chief executive Stephen Elop, and has been cutting back on its extensive foray into services like games and music.
