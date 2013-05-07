Nokia investors tell CEO their patience running thin

* Investors say current Lumia strategy not enough
* Two year transition period has ended
* Smartphones for emerging markets Nokia's best bet -analyst
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, May 7 Nokia investors told
Chief Executive Stephen Elop on Tuesday that they were running
out of patience with his flagging attempts to catch up with
market leaders Apple and Samsung in
smartphones.
Many shareholders at the annual general meeting in Helsinki
said Elop should reconsider his 2011 decision to switch to the
phone operating software made by his former employer Microsoft
, which has left the company scrambling to get back in
the race from a standing start with its new Lumia range of
smartphones.
"You're a nice guy ... and the leadership team is doing its
best, but clearly, it's not enough," one shareholder, Hannu
Virtanen, told Elop. "Are you aware that results are what
matter? The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Please
switch to another road," he said.
The transition to Windows Phone from Nokia's own Symbian
system was meant to take two years. That period is now over, and
while recent results have shown growth in sales of Lumia
smartphones using Windows Phone 8 software, the volumes pale in
comparison with the top Samsung and Apple models, and sales of
its regular mobile phones have plunged in the meantime.
Nokia shares have also plunged, now trading at 2.72 euros, a
fraction of their 65-euro peak in 2000.
Asked why they still held Nokia stock despite poor results
and a suspension in annual dividends, some older attendants at
the AGM admitted to being sentimental about a firm that
symbolised Finland's rebirth after the collapse of the Soviet
Union in the early 1990s, its main trading partner.
Institutional investors have been less willing to cling on;
Finnish pension fund Ilmarinen, its second-largest shareholder,
recently revealed it had cut its stake by 27 percent in the
first quarter.
NO PLAN B
Elop on Tuesday reiterated the company's commitment to
Windows Phone software.
"We make adjustments as we go. But it's very clear to us
that in today's war of ecosystems, we've made a very clear
decision to focus on Windows Phone with our Lumia product line,"
he said. "And it is with that that we will compete with
competitors like Samsung and (Google's operating
system) Android."
Juha Varis, senior portfolio manager at Danske Capital,
which owns Nokia shares, said Elop may be making a mistake.
"He has closed doors," he said in a phone interview. "They
don't have new ideas now. Their fate is all in Windows Phones."
Some analysts have also been critical, saying Lumia sales
were not strong enough to ensure the company's survival.
Nokia sold 5.6 million units of Lumia handsets in the first
quarter. That was up from 4.4 million in the previous quarter,
but its market share was still only about 5 percent, with Apple
and Samsung together controlling over half the market.
"He's managed to decrease costs but not to increase market
share," said Magnus Rehle, senior partner in Greenwich
Consulting, which advises telecoms companies.
"Maybe they could go back to Google and say we also want to
go with Android. Even if it hurts. Microsoft, they've had their
chances, and are not managing to take off," he said.
CHEAPER SMARTPHONES
In the absence of a Plan B, analysts said Nokia's best bet
would be to focus on selling cheaper smartphones, or feature
phones with some smartphone capabilities such as its higher-end
Asha handsets, in emerging markets.
Sources also say it will soon begin selling new, higher-end
Lumia phones through Verizon Wireless in addition
to its current partnership with AT&T.
But few expect it to help Nokia gain significant share in
the U.S. smartphone market any time soon.
"Their best chance of success isn't going head to head with
Apple. We think it will be in the mid-range," said Morningstar
analyst Brian Colello in Chicago.
"That's $300 rather than the $600 models. That's where
customers in emerging markets and first-time buyers will be
looking."
Analysts were more hopeful about prospects for Nokia's Lumia
521, a low-end smartphone, due to go on sale at Walmart
later this month at an unsubsidised price of under $150.
"They've lost the battle in expensive smartphones to Apple
and Samsung. And at the low end, they have very strong
competition from the Chinese. But there's still a possibility to
fight in emerging markets," Rehle said.
Elop said Nokia would announce new Asha models soon. He is
due to attend a news conference in New Delhi on Thursday.