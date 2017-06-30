FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月30日 / 早上6点53分 / 2 天前

Nokia appoints Samsung executive as head of Technologies

HELSINKI, June 30 (Reuters) - Nokia has appointed senior Samsung executive Gregory Lee as head of its Technologies unit and member of the group leadership team, the telecoms network equipment maker said on Friday.

"Gregory's passion for innovation and operational excellence, along with his proven ability to build and lead global consumer technology businesses, make him well suited to advance Nokia's efforts in virtual reality, digital health and beyond," the Finnish company added. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

