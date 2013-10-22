Nokia announces new Asha phones

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
ABU DHABI Oct 22 Nokia on Tuesday announced upgraded versions of its Asha range of mobile phones, some of the last products it developed before deciding to sell its handset business to Microsoft.
Three new Asha models were unveiled at the annual Nokia World event in Abu Dhabi, where the company is expected to launch new large-screen devices to compete with Apple and Samsung.
After the Microsoft deal, which is due to close in the first quarter of next year, the new products will still carry the Nokia brand but become part of Microsoft's drive to become a major player in global consumer devices.
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday