2013年 7月 11日

BRIEF-Nokia's Lumia 1020 to be sold by AT&T for $299.99 with contract

HELSINKI/NEW YORK, July 11 Nokia : *Lumia 1020 to be sold exclusively by AT&T, priced at $299.99 with 2-year contract
