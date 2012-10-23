UPDATE 4-Nokia seeks $972 mln from bonds to help drive fightback

* Convertible bonds due 2017 with coupon of 5.0 pct
* Initial conversion price set at 28 pct premium
* Unveils lower price Lumia 510 phone
* Key launches are Lumia 820 and 920 next month
* Shares fall 5 pct
By Ritsuko Ando
HELSINKI, Oct 23 Mobile phone maker Nokia
plans to raise 750 million euros ($972 million) from
bonds convertible into shares, seeking a cheap way to help
finance its fight to claw back market share lost to Apple and
Samsung.
Once the world's biggest mobile phone maker, the Finnish
firm has fallen far behind Apple's iPhone and Samsung's
Galaxy phones in the lucrative smartphone market,
and is pinning its hopes for recovery on new models that go on
sale next month.
With its cash reserves falling and its credit ratings cut to
junk over the past year, analysts have said Nokia needs to show
a turnaround in the next several months if it is to survive.
Its shares fell 5.09 percent to 2.05 euros on Tuesday as
investors worried the eventual conversion of the bonds into
stocks would reduce earnings per share. The bonds may be
converted into a maximum 287.2 million shares, or 7.74 percent
of current shares.
But analysts said the choice of convertible bonds - which
normally pay lower interest rates than ordinary bonds while
offering investors the chance to profit when they are converted
into shares - was a smart one.
"It is a rather cheap way to get extra financing," said Evli
analyst Mikko Ervasti. "They need buffers (and) their 2014 bond
also requires financing."
Nokia's net cash fell to 3.6 billion euros in September from
4.2 billion in June. It also finished the third quarter with 3.8
billion euros in interest-bearing liabilities, with 1.75 billion
in bonds and loans maturing in 2014.
Additionally, the company owns half of network equipment
venture Nokia Siemens Networks, which finished the quarter with
1.4 billion euros in liabilities.
The convertible bonds will be due in 2017 and pay a coupon
of 5.00 percent. The initial price for conversion into ordinary
shares was set at 2.6116 euros, 28 percent above the average
price of Nokia shares between the launch and pricing.
PINNING HOPES ON LUMIA
Nokia's fortunes hinge on its top-of-the-range Lumia 820 and
920 models, which run on Microsoft's new Windows Phone
8 software. The phones, which come in vivid colours and have
high-resolution cameras, will hit the stores in November.
On Tuesday, the group unveiled the lower price Lumia 510,
which is an update of the Lumia 610 but does not use the newest
version of Windows software. The 510 has a larger screen and
will be sold for around $199, excluding taxes and subsidies.
ING analysts welcomed the convertible bonds plan as reducing
uncertainty around Nokia's short-term debt maturities and
bolstering its capital.
"It also shows that the company is taking the question marks
around its credit quality seriously and is willing to take the
steps necessary to improve this," they said in a research note.
Trading in the bonds are due to start around Oct. 26.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citi and Deutsche are the
joint bookrunners.