版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia shares rise 47 pct in early trade

HELSINKI, Sept 3 Nokia

* Shares rise 47 percent to 4.36 euros after Microsoft deal announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐