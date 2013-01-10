版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 10日 星期四 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-U.S.-listed shares of Nokia jump nearly 19 percent after results

NEW YORK Jan 10 Nokia: * U.S.-listed shares of Nokia Corp jump nearly 19 percent in premarket

trade after posting better-than-expected results for Q4

